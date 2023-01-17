Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band coming to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band – Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette – recently announced their spring 2023 tour dates. The primarily west coast 20-date tour kicks off May 19 and will see Ringo come to Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, Friday, June 16.

Tickets for the Vina Robles date are available via Ticketmaster starting Friday at 10 a.m.

“It’s a new year and here are some new tour dates,” Ringo said. “I love playing with the All Starrs and can’t wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there.”

