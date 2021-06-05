Rise Against will perform this summer at Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 10

–This week, the band Rise Against, which consists of Tim McIlrath/vocals, guitar, Joe Principe/bass, Brandon Barnes/drums, and Zach Blair/guitars – announced the “Nowhere Generation Tour.” The tour makes a stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 18 with special guests Descendents, The Menzingers. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Joining Rise Against on this summer’s now 20-stop run will be direct support Descendents, one of the L.A. south coast’s most outspoken major players in the hardcore punk scene, and Philadelphia’s The Menzingers, whose strength as “rough-and-tumble storytellers have turned out songs equally rooted in frenetic energy and lifelike detail.”

“A year without live music in a time when we needed it most has been trying for all of us,” said Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath. “Live music has been missing from all of our lives for far too long. We can’t wait to fix that on the ‘Nowhere Generation Tour.’ It’s been a long year, and we have a lot to say about it…”

Rise Against’s “Nowhere Generation Tour” is in support of the band’s ninth album, Nowhere Generation, the band’s first new studio effort in four years, due out on June 4 (Loma Vista Records). The album’s first single, the title track, is already Top 15 at Rock Radio, and has accumulated more than four million global streams. Nowhere Generation was recorded at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins, Colorado, under the tutelage of Jason Livermore, Andrew Berlin, Chris Beeble, and long-time producer/engineer Bill Stevenson (Black Flag, The Descendents). In a nutshell, the new album is “blistering, defiant punk rock, with outspoken lyrics that shine a light on today’s political and economic instability, the exponential escalation of citizen disenfranchisement, the blatant sell-out of the Middle Class, and the inequitable achievement of The American Dream.”

Advertisement



Share this post!

email