River K Pumpkin Patch open on North River Road

–The River K Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open for the season on North River Road in Paso Robles. The annual pumpkin patch started as a 4-H project in Goleta fifty years ago. When the Kunze’s relocated to Paso Robles in the 70’s, the pumpkin patch moved to the Salinas River bottoms. Valerie Reynolds says the weather is beginning to look a lot like October. She says the evenings are particularly autumnal.

The corn maze includes about 2 miles of trails through 2-3 acres of eight-foot-tall corn.

Neighbor Tommy Harris drives big draft horses pulling a wagon through the neighborhood for a $5 hayride.

The River K Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open from 9 a.m. in the morning until 8 p.m. at night, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Thursday, it’s open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

