River Road closed north of Highway 46 for Nacimiento Pipeline repair

–The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works will make repairs to the Nacimiento Pipeline adjacent to North River Road on Tuesday, Jan. 19, weather permitting. River Road will be closed 1.75 miles north of Highway 46. A hard road closure is necessary to facilitate the repair work. Motorists are advised to use Highway 101 or Airport Road as an alternate route. Notification signs were in place seven days before the closure date. Click here to see a map of the closure location.

In September 2019, the Nacimiento water pipeline was shut down after significant amounts of water were observed flowing to the surface around the pipeline’s Salinas River crossing. A pipeline inspection confirmed two leaks and the district installed temporary repair seals in April 2020, to restore water service to the Nacimiento Water Project (NWP) participants. The permanent repair at the Salinas River crossing will be implemented with this construction contract by slip lining with high-density polyethylene pipe. Slip lining is the insertion of a new smaller pipe into an existing pipeline.

The slip lining will require the Nacimiento water pipeline to be temporarily shut down for approximately eight weeks. The timing of the project and associated shutdown has been coordinated with the NWP participants.

V. Lopez Jr. and Sons, Inc., was awarded the contract in the amount of $1,026,873 to perform the work. This project is funded by the Nacimiento Operating Fund.

