Riverbed fire Saturday contained to half an acre

–At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to the area south of the Niblick Bridge for a vegetation fire. The initial arriving units found a fire burning in the riverbed with difficult access, in dense vegetation, with a slow rate of spread.

The fire was contained to 1⁄2 acre within 30 minutes of gaining access to the fire. Full control of the fire was achieved at 5:30 p.m.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, three fire engines, one water tender, one dozer, one air attack, and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire responded. A total of 23 firefighters were required to control the fire.

The cause of the fire was “determined to be human-related,” according to fire and emergency services.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related