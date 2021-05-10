Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 11, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Riverbed fire Saturday contained to half an acre
  • Follow Us!

Riverbed fire Saturday contained to half an acre 

Posted: 7:13 am, May 10, 2021 by News Staff

paso robles fire and emergency services–At approximately 3 p.m. on Saturday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews were dispatched to the area south of the Niblick Bridge for a vegetation fire. The initial arriving units found a fire burning in the riverbed with difficult access, in dense vegetation, with a slow rate of spread.

The fire was contained to 1⁄2 acre within 30 minutes of gaining access to the fire. Full control of the fire was achieved at 5:30 p.m.

Two fire engines, one ladder truck, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, three fire engines, one water tender, one dozer, one air attack, and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire responded. A total of 23 firefighters were required to control the fire.

The cause of the fire was “determined to be human-related,” according to fire and emergency services.

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.