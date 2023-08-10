Riverbed fires decrease by 46% year-over-year

Efforts include riverbed grazing, clean-ups

– Thanks to the combined efforts of the Paso Robles Fire Department, Paso Robles Police Department, and Paso Robles Parks Department, fires in the riverbed have decreased by 46% year-over-year, according to a recent Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles. Efforts include riverbed grazing from local herds, as well as clean-ups led by the different departments.

Continuing high temperatures pose a fire risk so residents will see ‘High Fire Risk Area’ signs posted in the riverbed corridor and nearby drainages.

