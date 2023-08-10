Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 10, 2023
Riverbed fires decrease by 46% year-over-year 

Posted: 7:10 am, August 10, 2023 by News Staff

Efforts include riverbed grazing, clean-ups

– Thanks to the combined efforts of the Paso Robles Fire Department, Paso Robles Police Department, and Paso Robles Parks Department, fires in the riverbed have decreased by 46% year-over-year, according to a recent Facebook post by the City of Paso Robles. Efforts include riverbed grazing from local herds, as well as clean-ups led by the different departments.

Continuing high temperatures pose a fire risk so residents will see ‘High Fire Risk Area’ signs posted in the riverbed corridor and nearby drainages.

News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.