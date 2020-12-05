Riverside County sheriff attacks governor’s hypocrisy on stay at home order

–Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco posted a video on Friday criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new Regional Stay at Home Order.

“The dictatorial attitude toward California residents while dining in luxury, traveling, keeping his business open, and sending his kids to in-person private schools is very telling about his attitude toward California residents, his feelings about the virus, and it is extremely hypocritical,” Bianco said. “I believe that all jobs are essential to someone.”

Bianco said he would not be “blackmailed”, with the threat of losing state funding, into enforcing the governor’s orders. Bianco went on to ask residents to act responsibly, wear masks, and maintain social distancing.

Riverside County is grouped in the Southern California region with San Luis Obispo, Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Gov. Newsom ordered a strict new stay-at-home order for regions that have less than 15-percent ICU capacity. The state reported on Friday that the region’s ICU capacity had fallen to 13-percent. The new order is expected to take effect on Sunday.

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva recently said his deputies will not take part in enforcing stay at home orders at businesses, which he said have been through enough.

In November, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said deputies would not be enforcing the state curfew and is asking for voluntary compliance of state orders.

