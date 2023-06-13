Chimney Rock Road closure scheduled this Friday

Crews completing final stage to install temporary bridge over washout

– Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles will be closed on Friday, June 16 at Milepost 12.425 (near Fawn Lane) due to construction associated with storm-related repairs, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Works. Public works and Souza Construction, Inc. are completing the final stage to install a temporary bridge over the washout on Chimney Rock Road.

To support this work, Chimney Rock Road will be closed on Friday, June 16 from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the bridge is set in place. Road closure advisory signs will be posted along Chimney Rock Road and in appropriate locations to alert the traveling public. See the map below for reference.

Residents and motorists in the affected area are advised to prepare for this closure in advance and make alternate arrangements.

Background

Winter storms between January and March 2023 washed out the culverts beneath Chimney Rock Road near Fawn Lane leading to an 80-foot-long and 50-foot-deep canyon bisecting the road. Before this bridge could be installed, a construction road across the creek bed was completed in April, which provided access for construction, emergency, and residential vehicles.

The temporary construction road is intended to be dismantled before the next rainy season. This bridge, which is expected to be open to all vehicles in early July, will be in place until a permanent structure can be built.

