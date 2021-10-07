Road closures happening for Pioneer Day Parade this Saturday

Downtown area and streets will be closed for traffic

– The Paso Robles Police Department is reminding the community that this Saturday, Oct. 09, the City of Paso Robles will be celebrating its annual Pioneer Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and should conclude around 1 p.m. The downtown area and streets will be closed for traffic.

Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event.

