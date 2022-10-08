Today is Pioneer Day! Check for road closures

Motorists asked to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing roadways

– The Paso Robles Police Department reminds the community that the City of Paso Robles will be celebrating the 92nd annual Pioneer Day today. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and should conclude around 1 p.m. The downtown area and surrounding streets will be closed for traffic, see image above.

Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event.

