Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 8, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Today is Pioneer Day! Check for road closures
  • Follow Us!

Today is Pioneer Day! Check for road closures 

Posted: 8:00 am, October 8, 2022 by News Staff

Road closures planned for Pioneer Day parade

Motorists asked to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing roadways

– The Paso Robles Police Department reminds the community that the City of Paso Robles will be celebrating the 92nd annual Pioneer Day today. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and should conclude around 1 p.m. The downtown area and surrounding streets will be closed for traffic, see image above.

Additionally, motorists are cautioned to be on the lookout for pedestrians crossing the roadways as they arrive and leave the event.

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.