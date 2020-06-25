Roadwork on Spring Street and Union Road wraps up

Expect road closure Thursday night through Friday morning

–Road work on Spring Street and Union Road continues this week in preparation for resurfacing both streets. Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department says Spring Street is in the final phases of underground and concrete work. Crews are installing underground conduits for ornamental street lights which will be installed on Spring Street. There is also work on underground irrigation systems which needs to be done before the final paving is initiated. They are also doing some concrete work, improving the sidewalks and dividers. Final paving will not be done for 2-3 weeks after all of that underground work is completed.

On Union Road, crews are close to finishing the underground work. Thursday night, June 25, a portion of Union Road will be closed while they install a reclaimed-water pipeline, which is very deep. Esperanza says it’s safer to detour motorists while that work is being completed. The overnight work will force the closure of a section of Union Road from 8 p.m. Thursday night until 6 a.m. Friday morning. Detours will be set up to get motorists around that overnight road closure on Union Road.

Share this post!

email

Related