Robbery reported at Golden 1 Credit Union in Paso Robles

–A robbery was reported Tuesday at around 3 p.m at Golden 1 Credit Union in Paso Robles. The suspect was still at-large as of 4 p.m.

The robbery suspect was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male approximately 5’8″ – 5’10″ wearing a tan-colored jacket, light-colored jeans, a black hat, and a dark-colored face mask. The suspect left the bank with an estimated $700.

Paso Robles Police Department units along with California Highway Patrol H-70 helicopter are conducting a search for the suspect in the riverbed East of the bank location, south of the Niblick bridge. Train service has been temporarily shut down.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

–Report by Anthony Reed

