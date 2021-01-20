Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 20, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » Robbery reported at Golden 1 Credit Union in Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Robbery reported at Golden 1 Credit Union in Paso Robles 

Posted: 4:11 pm, January 19, 2021 by News Staff

–A robbery was reported Tuesday at around 3 p.m at Golden 1 Credit Union in Paso Robles. The suspect was still at-large as of 4 p.m.

The robbery suspect was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic male approximately 5’8″ – 5’10″ wearing a tan-colored jacket, light-colored jeans, a black hat, and a dark-colored face mask. The suspect left the bank with an estimated $700.

Paso Robles Police Department units along with California Highway Patrol H-70 helicopter are conducting a search for the suspect in the riverbed East of the bank location, south of the Niblick bridge. Train service has been temporarily shut down.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Paso Robles Police Department units along with an H-70 helicopter are conducting a search for the suspect in the riverbed East of the bank location.

 

–Report by Anthony Reed



Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.