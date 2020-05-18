Paso Robles News|Monday, May 18, 2020
You are here: Home » Crime » Robbery reported at Rite Aid in San Luis Obispo
  • Follow Us!

Robbery reported at Rite Aid in San Luis Obispo 

Posted: 4:01 am, May 18, 2020 by News Staff

–On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a Robbery which had just occurred at the Rite Aid store located on Johnson Ave in San Luis Obispo.

The suspect entered the store and exposed a firearm in his waistband to a clerk at the register. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall with a medium build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow/gold colored writing on the front, black pants, black hat, and wearing a white “N95” type mask. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot towards Marsh St. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this incident, or the person of interest in the photos, is encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312.

Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall with a medium build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow/gold colored writing on the front, black pants, black hat, and wearing a white “N95” type mask.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall with a medium build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow/gold colored writing on the front, black pants, black hat, and wearing a white “N95” type mask.



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Crime, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.