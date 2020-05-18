Robbery reported at Rite Aid in San Luis Obispo

–On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a Robbery which had just occurred at the Rite Aid store located on Johnson Ave in San Luis Obispo.

The suspect entered the store and exposed a firearm in his waistband to a clerk at the register. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall with a medium build, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow/gold colored writing on the front, black pants, black hat, and wearing a white “N95” type mask. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot towards Marsh St. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this incident, or the person of interest in the photos, is encouraged to contact SLOPD at 805-781-7312.

Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

