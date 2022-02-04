Robbery reported at San Luis Obispo CVS store

Suspect remains at large

– On Wednesday at approximately 8:38 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that had occurred at the CVS Store located at 171 Marsh Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The suspect reportedly entered the store and asked the clerk if she could change a bill for him. The suspect then walked behind the counter, physically assaulted the clerk, and demanded the money from the register. During the robbery, the suspect told her that he had a knife, but none was seen. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store and was last seen going north on Broad Street towards Higuera Street.

The suspect was described as being a White or Hispanic male, with no notable accent, approximately 5’10″ with an average build, and had light brown hair and brown eyes. His face was obscured with what appeared to be a white tank top. He was wearing light-colored matching sweat pants and a sweatshirt with white shoes and blue nitrile-style gloves.

If anyone can provide information regarding the suspect’s identity, please contact SLOPD at (805) 781-7313 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867. Case#: 220202095

