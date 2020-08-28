Ron Tindall donates $10k to SLO Food Bank in memory of Adam Hill

–Local Registered Nurse Ron Tindall made a $10,000 donation to the SLO Food Bank in memory of SLO County supervisor Adam Hill who passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, at the age of 54. Hill was “known for advocating tirelessly for the homeless in our community and also worked to secure much-needed funding for the SLO Food Bank to support their services for the homeless population,” according to Tindall.

“I’m proud to support the SLO Food Bank with their pandemic relief efforts and to continue Adam’s legacy of helping those in need,” said Ron Tindall. Both Tindall and Hill were previously members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Luis Obispo. While Tindall is no longer a member, he still helps cook and serves meals with active members of the fellowship once a month at 40 Prado Center.

The SLO Food Bank honored Tindall’s donation with an award plaque in front of their warehouse entrance. His generous contribution will enable the SLO Food Bank to provide an additional 70,000 healthy meals to our hungry neighbors in SLO County. This wonderful gift comes at a time when there are currently more than twice as many SLO County residents facing food insecurity as before the pandemic.

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, visit www.slofoodbank.org.

Share this post!

email

Related