Rotary barbecue fundraiser supports local students

Club seeking new members

– On April 24, members of the Paso Robles Rotary Sunrise worked for multiple hours to prepare nearly 200 tri-tip family meals. The feast included a fully cooked tri-tip, mac and cheese, garlic bread, salad, and chocolate chip cookies. The event was held in the Paso Robles Ford parking lot, which proved to be a perfect backdrop for easy entry and exit. It also supplied sufficient room for the barbecue trailers filled with oakwood.

This was the first time the club has presented the fundraiser, which was a success, according to organizers. Funds raised will primarily be used to fund both academic, and vocational, scholarships for Paso Robles High School seniors.

Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesday mornings at 7:15 a.m. at the Culinary Arts Academy, 1900 Golden Hill Rd., Paso Robles. Their meetings feature a variety of guest speakers, ranging from business leaders to scholarship recipients. The club is actively accepting new members.

