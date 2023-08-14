Rotary Club announces winners of Winemakers’ Cookoff

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund

– Almost 1000 people attended Saturday evening’s 24th annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff at the Paso Robles Event Center. The fundraiser was sold out.

Over 20 of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out in a competition for the best food dishes served at the event. And the winners are…

People’s Choice Award

1. Daou Winery

2. California Coast Beer Co.

3. Crazy Woman Cellars

Honorable Mention – Eberle Winery

Judges’ Award

1. Ecluse Wines

2. Sextant Wines

3. Dubost Winery

Honorable Mention – Bovino Vineyards

Professional Chef Award

1. Hope Family Wines

2. Eberle Winery

3. Ancient Peaks Winery

Honorable Mention – Cali Paso Winery

Spirit Award

1. Cass Winery

2. Crazy Woman Winery

3. Hoyt Family Vineyards

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.

Last year, the Rotary Club donated more than $89,000 in scholarships. The club’s goal is to increase its scholarships to $100,000. “All due to the support of our local wineries and breweries and the generosity of our community,” says Rotarian Vicki Silva.

