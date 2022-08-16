Rotary Club announces winners of Winemakers’ Cookoff

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund

– Around 400 revelers attended Saturday evening’s 23rd annual Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff at the Paso Robles Event Center. The fundraiser was sold out.

Over 20 of the region’s best winemakers and breweries battled it out in a competition for the best food dishes served at the event. And the winners are…

People’s Choice Award

Daou Winery – Yacht Rock Shrimp & Chorizo Paella with Linguica Sausage Eberle Winery – Mea Ono Pua’a, fluffy bao bun stuffed with crispy pork belly Peachy Canyon Winery – Ms. Behave’s Baby Back Ribs

Judges’ Award

Vino Vargas Winery – Wooly Bully Ribs Dubost Winery – Belly of the Beast Pork Tacos Ecluse Winery – Ain’t That Peachy, pork butt tacos

Professional Chef Award

Eberle Winery – Mea Ono Pua’a, fluffy bao bun stuffed with crispy pork belly Firestone Brewery – Seared Ahi Bites with sesame and poppy seeds Barr Estate Winery – Pulled Pork Sliders and coleslaw

Spirit Award

Cass Winery – Ahi Ceviche and Chips Daou Winery – Yacht Rock Shrimp & Chorizo Paella with Linguica Sausage Derby & LeVigne wineries – Huli Huli Chicken Skewers

All proceeds will benefit the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors.

Last year, the Rotary Club donated more than $89,000 in scholarships. The club’s goal is to increase its scholarships to $100,000. “All due to the support of our local wineries and breweries and the generosity of our community,” says Rotarian Vicki Silva.

