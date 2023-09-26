Rotary Club awards $2,500 to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

– The Rotary Club of Paso Robles has awarded $2,500 in unrestricted funds to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, according to a recent announcement by the youth arts center.

The gift will support Youth Arts’ expanding efforts to enrich the lives of area youth with no-cost afterschool classes in visual and performing arts. During a time of increased demand for services, the center will use the funds for additional class offerings to serve more Paso Robles children and families.

With a shared commitment to helping communities succeed and thrive, Paso Robles Rotary has supported Youth Arts throughout the center’s 25 years. “We are incredibly grateful for Paso Rotary’s belief in our mission to help children flourish and build life skills through nurturing and imaginative arts education,” says Ann Berry-Gallegos, Youth Arts executive director. “This new gift translates directly to providing more classes for local youth, many of whom have never been exposed to the arts.”

Presenting the gift at a September meeting were Paso Robles Rotary members Joe Irick and Rick Goree. “Our motto is ‘Create Hope in the World,’ and that’s exactly what Youth Arts is doing for our community’s youth,” said Goree. “We are proud to help them bring arts education to as many of our local kids as possible.”

For more information about the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center pryoutharts.org.

Share To Social Media