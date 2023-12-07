Rotary Club donates to Paso Robles Boys & Girls Club

Funds for the donation were raised through various fundraisers

– The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise contributed a $500 check to the Boys & Girls Club in Paso Robles during their regular Wednesday morning meeting at the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy on Dec. 6.

The funds for the donation were raised through various fundraisers, with the Derby Day Wine Fest being the most significant contributor. The Rotary Club members chose the Boys & Girls Club as the recipient due to its status as a reputable and longstanding organization that positively impacts families in the local community.

The club convenes for its regular meetings every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Paso Robles Culinary Arts Academy. During these gatherings, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise features a diverse array of speakers, ranging from representatives of community organizations to students who have received scholarships, as well as local business leaders.

Share To Social Media