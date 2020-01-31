Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise to hold its 20th Annual Crab Feed

The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise will hold its 20th annual Crab Feed at Windfall Farms on Saturday, March 14, from 4 -7 p.m.

The evening event is at Windfall Farms Stallion Barn. This exclusive property is only open to the community once a year for this special event. The crab feed will feature silent and live auctions, a Wagon of Cheer raffle, and a live auction of desserts. Class Act Dance will perform throughout the event.

For the price of admission, indulge in all you can eat fresh succulent crab, bottomless bowls of Olive Garden-style salad, pasta marinara with gourmet meatballs and garlic bread. Beverages and Barrelhouse beer on tap will also be available.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise Foundation 501(c)(3), which distributes $1,000 scholarships to worthy Paso Robles High School graduates, sponsors high school juniors to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Camp (RYLA), and supports Skills USA for high school vocational students. Rotary Sunrise also supports Polio Eradication and numerous community programs and projects such as the EOD Warrior Foundation and RISE.

Tickets are $75. Click here to buy tickets to the crab feed.

The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise is a group of local business, professional and civic leaders.

