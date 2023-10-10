Rotary Club of Paso Robles to celebrate 100 years this winter 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Posted: 7:20 am, October 10, 2023 by News Staff

– The Rotary Club of Paso Robles is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary with an event scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The anniversary celebration will take place at the Paso Robles Event Center. Additional event details will be provided at a later time.

The Rotary Club is a global network of 1.4 million members who work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, and protect the environment. Members develop skills like public speaking, project management, and event planning, and they meet interesting people from their community and around the world. Rotary clubs meet weekly to discuss club business and hear from guest speakers.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Paso Robles, visit pasoroblesrotary.org. Click here to view the event on Facebook. https://fb.me/e/9zMCL3UJ1

