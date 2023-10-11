Rotary Club, PRHS Interact Club work to build new playground at homeless shelter

New playground will foster, ‘sense of community, normalcy, and hope among our residents, especially the children…’

– El Camino Homeless Organization has announced a collaborative effort with the Rotary Club of Paso Robles and the Interact Club from Paso Robles High School to introduce a new playground at the ECHO Paso Campus.

The ECHO Paso Campus has been a lifeline for homeless individuals and families in the Paso Robles area for the past three years, offering critical support services, resources, and shelter. “The addition of a playground is not just about fulfilling the need for recreational facilities; it’s about fostering a sense of community, normalcy, and hope among our residents, especially the children we serve,” said the shelter in a press release.

This project includes the installation of a playground featuring swings, slides, climbing structures, and other amenities designed to cater to the families staying in the shelter and those needing resources and community. The Rotary Club of Paso Robles and the Interact Club from Paso Robles High School have come together to bring this vision to life.

“I spoke with all of the volunteers, and they unanimously expressed that the time and effort invested in completing this project for ECHO and the families they serve was incredibly rewarding,” said Jennifer Idler, Rotary Club Member. “They understand that this new playground will provide a fun and safe space for years to come, and we take great pride in being able to contribute to it!”

“Partnering with the Rotary and Interact Club and contributing to this impactful project is incredibly exciting and rewarding,” Director of Development at ECHO Paso Campus Austin Solheim said, “The playground will serve as a space where children and families at ECHO can play, learn, and grow. When the first little one went down the slide, we all knew that this endeavor was worth the time and effort. We are deeply honored to be supported by so many incredible members of this community.”

Share To Social Media