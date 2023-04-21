Rotary Club’s Derby Day Wine Fest fundraiser returns May 6

Guests encouraged to wear their ‘finest haberdashery’ while watching the Kentucky Derby

– The Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise’s annual Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms wine-tasting event will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 1-5 p.m. at Windfall Farms Mare and Foaling Barn located at 4710 Flying Paster Lane, Paso Robles.

The event will feature up to thirty-six Central Coast wineries showcasing samples of their favorite wines for your tasting. Also, 13 members from the Paso Robles Distillery Trail will be sampling their spirits along with select cocktails while the Rotary Club will have a mint julip bar set up to purchase the Derby’s traditional drink.

As a part of the Kentucky Derby theme, guests are encouraged to show up in their finest haberdashery and participate in the lady’s best hat, men’s best tie, and best-dressed couple contests for prizes all while watching a live stream of the Kentucky Derby. The foaling barn can accommodate up to 300 attendees at the cost of $125 each to attend ($25 for designated drivers) and includes tri-tip sliders with fixings. Tickets are on sale now at www.derbydaywinefest.com/home.

The Rotary Club is a 501(c)3 organization and proceeds from this event will help to support local community projects as well as vocational and educational scholarships.

