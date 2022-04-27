Rotary Club’s Derby Day Wine Fest fundraiser set for Windfall Farms

Guests are encouraged to wear their ‘finest haberdashery’ and watch Kentucky Derby

– After more than two decades of hosting a successful crab feed, the Rotary Club of Paso Robles Sunrise has announced that it is switching gears. The first annual “Derby Day Wine Fest at Windfall Farms” wine tasting event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 1-5 p.m. at Windfall Farms foaling barn located at 4710 Flying Paster Lane, Paso Robles.

The event will be limited to thirty-six Central Coast wineries where they will showcase their favorite wines. Also pouring will be members of the SLO County Distillers Association.

As a part of the Derby theme, guests are encouraged to wear their finest haberdashery and participate in the lady’s best hat and men’s best tie contest and watch a live stream of the Kentucky Derby. The rotunda area will offer boutique vendors with several food venues selling food on site. The foaling barn can accommodate up to 300 attendees with the cost of $75 each to attend ($10 for designated drivers). Tickets are on sale now at www.derbydaywinefest.com.

The Rotary Club is a 501(c)3 organization and proceeds from this event will help to support local community projects as well as vocational and educational scholarships.

Advertisement

Related