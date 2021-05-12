Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Roundabout at Highway 46 West and Vineyard Drive grows a mound 

Posted: 3:06 pm, May 12, 2021

Roundabout at Highway 46 West and Vineyard Drive grows a mound–The roundabout under construction on 46 West at Vineyard Drive west of Paso Robles has a new look. There is now a round mound of dirt in the center of the roundabout. The mound is 8-12 feet high.

It’s just dirt right now, but it may be covered with vegetation or it may be ordained with a statue of a notable North County figure.

The roundabout is now functioning, although it’s surrounded by stop signs. Drivers are encouraged to come to a full stop before navigating the roundabout surrounding the mound of dirt in the center of the circle.

