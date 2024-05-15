Rumors of Fleetwood Mac returning to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, returns to the stage of Vina Robles Amphitheatre, on Saturday, July 27, to celebrate the very best of Fleetwood Mac. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster, on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is a tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac has performed to more than one million fans across the world and had more than 120 million views on YouTube.

For more information on Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, visit: https://www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com/

Share To Social Media