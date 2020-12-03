‘Run From 2020’ virtual 5k to raise money for Templeton Recreation Department

–The Templeton Recreation Department is hosting a “Run From 2020” Virtual 5K Fun Run from Dec. 19, 2020, to Jan. 02, 2021.

This fun run is a little different since it’s virtual so many of the specifics are up to the participant. Participants choose the time and place that they do their fun run. The recreation department asks participants to choose a safe route and follow the rules of the road and make good running (walking/hopping/skipping) choices. Run time(s) may be submitted to Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson at mjohnson@templetoncsd.org

All registered participants will receive an awesome “Run Away From 2020” t-shirt, as well as a t-shirt from runs of the past, to remind everyone of the “good old days.” Swag bags will include fun “2020” items as well. Swag bags will be available starting Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. and can be picked-up at Templeton Recreation Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from there on out.

Registration is now open. To register online, visit the Recreation Department pages at the Templeton Community Services District website at www.templetoncsd.org. The cost is $30 per person.

For more information contact Melissa Johnson at the Templeton Recreation Department at (805) 434-4909 or e-mail at mohnson@templetoncsd.org .

