‘Running Chicken’ fun run returns Jan. 8 

Posted: 7:35 am, November 7, 2022 by News Staff
Brynn and Brittni Frace

Brynn and Brittni Frace.

Popular annual event raises money for Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation

– The 5th Annual Running Chicken 10k & 5k Fun Run / Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Santa Margarita Lake. The inaugural race in 2019 hosted over 400 participants and the 2022 race hosted over 450 participants and supporters through the live and virtual race.

The 2023 race will be held live and there is a virtual race option as well. Race swag is available to the first 400 registrants. For race information and registration, visit https://run4bittiandbrynn.org/running Chicken pack

All proceeds from the race and the sponsorships will go directly to the Run 4 Bitti and Brynn Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide scholarships to graduating high school athletes attending Central Coast Schools, to providing athletic shoes to high school athletes who are in need of quality shoes in order to compete in athletics, to supporting youth and high school sports programs, and to promoting community connectivity.

This foundation was founded to preserve and honor the memory of Brittni and Brynn Frace.

