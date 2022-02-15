Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 15, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Woman dies in RV fire at safe parking lot in SLO
  • Follow Us!

Woman dies in RV fire at safe parking lot in SLO 

Posted: 9:34 am, February 15, 2022 by News Staff

fire 1Cause of the fire is under investigation

– A woman has died in an RV fire that occurred early this morning at the safe overnight parking site for people experiencing homelessness. The lot is located on Kansas Avenue near Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.fire 2

The fire was first reported at about 6:16 a.m. California Highway Patrol’s initial reports say a motor home was burning and is engulfed in flames.

“The resident of the RV is confirmed deceased along with several cats,” a Cal Fire Twitter post said:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the identity of the woman is not yet known. This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.