Woman dies in RV fire at safe parking lot in SLO

Cause of the fire is under investigation

– A woman has died in an RV fire that occurred early this morning at the safe overnight parking site for people experiencing homelessness. The lot is located on Kansas Avenue near Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The fire was first reported at about 6:16 a.m. California Highway Patrol’s initial reports say a motor home was burning and is engulfed in flames.

“The resident of the RV is confirmed deceased along with several cats,” a Cal Fire Twitter post said:

RV FIRE: Kansas Ave x HWY 1. #KansasIC At approx. 0630 this morning an RV fire broke out at the Kansas Ave Safe Parking location. The resident of the RV is confirmed deceased along with several cats. Investigator is on scene. #CountyOfSlo @SLOSheriff pic.twitter.com/aTg9c10uWj — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 15, 2022

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the identity of the woman is not yet known. This is a developing story.

