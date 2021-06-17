RV Outlets to offer family fun and outlet prices at grand opening celebration

–A message from California RV Outlets–

Public invited to grand opening of new RV dealer in Atascadero

–California RV Outlets is the newest RV dealer in California and they are located right here in the North County. To celebrate their grand opening they are inviting all SLO county residents and visitors to attend their grand opening Saturday, June 19, and Saturday, June 26. California RV outlets will be open their usual hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they will be serving complimentary grilled hot dogs and non-alcoholic beverages from 10 am to 5 PM. In addition to the complimentary food and beverages, California RV outlets will have a bounce house available for hours of fun!

California RV Outlets recently opened up at the old Pacific Coast RV location at 2850 El Camino Real in Atascadero when that business closed its doors in April. They are already receiving rave reviews and attention on social media due to their unique way of doing business. “Our goal is to provide a hassle-free shopping experience, completely free of the gimmicks and hassles common at other RV dealers in the surrounding counties.” Says David Villabos, Manager at California RV Outlets. Villabos has over 20 years of experience working with the biggest RV dealers in California and says “Whether a seasoned RVer or someone new to RV living, we can help you find the perfect RV without any hassles!”

On their website at CalRVOutlets.com, they have a wide selection of RVs from some very recognizable manufacturers including Heartland, Winnebago, Forest River, and Keystone. In addition to RV listings, their website contains everything you need to know to start your RV journey including a tow ratings guide to determine how much your current vehicle can tow.

On their physical lot in Atascadero, they offer friendly, no-pressure RV experts to help you decide which RV is right for you, as well as on-site financing allowing you to finance your new RV for less than $199 a month!

Already have an RV but thinking about upgrading? With inventory levels at all-time lows, California RV Outlets is offering a special trade-in incentive for the entire month of June!

So what are you waiting for? Celebrate the grand opening of California RV Outlets Saturday, June 19 and 26 in Atascadero!

Click here to view the Facebook event page.

Advertisement