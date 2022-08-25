Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 25, 2022
Ryan Griffin coming to Barrelhouse Brewing Sept. 9 

Posted: 6:00 am, August 25, 2022 by News Staff
ryan griffin photo from facebook

Ryan Griffin, photo from Facebook.

‘Slow Down Sunrise’ tour celebrates the recently released single by the same name

– Singer Ryan Griffin announced that his Slow Down Sunrise Tour will include a stop at Barrelhouse Brewing Co. in Paso Robles on Sept. 9.

The tour is named for Griffin’s recently released Slow Down Sunrise, which showcases the singer/songwriter’s “equal parts poppy punch and R&B swagger” (Rolling Stone). The collection features Griffin’s debut single “Salt, Lime & Tequila,” which is rising on country radio now. The track quickly moved to No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown and recently surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify alone.

Tickets are available now at https://ryangriffin.com/#tour

