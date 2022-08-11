SafetyFest coming to downtown park

Active safety learning exercises and important presentations planned

– On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., PASOSafe, a volunteer community safety outreach initiative, will present the inaugural SafetyFest; offering music, fun hands-on safety activities, and important presentations and exhibits from first responders, law enforcement, and the area’s top safety experts, in Downtown City Park. The event will be held in conjunction with Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Trading Day and Kids’ Flea Market.

Presentations, exhibits, and activities:

10 a.m.: Check-in at 10 a.m. at PASOSafe Information Booth

10 a.m.: Greetings:

PASOSafe – Welcome all to SafetyFest

Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association – Welcome all to Trading Day

10:30: Welcoming Address & Presentation of Colors at City Park Gazebo

10:45-Noon: Presenters:

Mayor Steve Martin

County Supervisor John Peschong

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services:

Presentation

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to present their appreciation of their support as a sponsor of their program.

North SLO County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

PG&E:

Presentation

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to present their appreciation of a recent grant of $10,000 – in support of five (5) countywide CERT programs within SLO County

Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation:

Presentation

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to present their appreciation of ongoing support of CERT as their funding agent.

All day – activities:

Meet Sparky the Fire Dog and visit the Children’s Museum firetruck in the park.

Taco-Eating Contest: Enter your name into a drawing to be selected as one of the top five participants in the Taco-Eating Contest! Participating contestants will be announced and the event begins at 1 p.m. Who can eat their tacos the quickest? The winner receives a prize.

Sack races and three-leg races

Tug-o-war

Toddler corn-hole and hula hoops

Music and dancing

Snack vendors – shaved ice, churros, and more

All day – presentations and announcements:

California Highway Patrol: road safety

USCG: Water safety

Cal Poly Cybersecurity Institute: cybersecurity and cyber-safety parental tips

Tenet Health of Central Coast: don’t drive in the event of an emergency. Dial 911.

Central Coast Home Health & Hospice: fall prevention and resources to stay safe

Premier Valley Bank: financial preparedness

Transitions Mental Health: mental health

MAGAKRAV SLO: self-defense

K-Man Cyclery: bike safety

Paso Petcare: pet safety

Paso Robles Chevrolet: Vehicle Safety & Importance of Auto Maintenance

Hearing Aid Specialists of the Central Coast

Surf’s Up Driver’s Training: Distraction Driving

All Day Family Fun Day Safety Exhibits, Activities, and Demonstrations Include:

Disaster and emergency preparedness activities

Trading Day and Kids’ Flea Market

Safety scavenger hunt

Boy Scouts home evacuation activity

Girl Scouts go-bag activity

Self defense demonstration

Pet and animal safety

Driver safety

Bicycle safety

Water safety – life ring toss

Vehicle safety

And more

SafetyFest event proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program (sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and funds managed by SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact the community and trains them in basic disaster response skills. A portion of the proceeds also support the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s mission of restoration and preservation in downtown.

SafetyFest exhibit spaces are also available.

