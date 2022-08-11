SafetyFest coming to downtown park
Active safety learning exercises and important presentations planned
– On Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., PASOSafe, a volunteer community safety outreach initiative, will present the inaugural SafetyFest; offering music, fun hands-on safety activities, and important presentations and exhibits from first responders, law enforcement, and the area’s top safety experts, in Downtown City Park. The event will be held in conjunction with Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Trading Day and Kids’ Flea Market.
Presentations, exhibits, and activities:
10 a.m.: Check-in at 10 a.m. at PASOSafe Information Booth
10 a.m.: Greetings:
- PASOSafe – Welcome all to SafetyFest
- Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association – Welcome all to Trading Day
10:30: Welcoming Address & Presentation of Colors at City Park Gazebo
10:45-Noon: Presenters:
- Mayor Steve Martin
- County Supervisor John Peschong
Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services:
- Presentation
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to present their appreciation of their support as a sponsor of their program.
North SLO County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
PG&E:
- Presentation
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to present their appreciation of a recent grant of $10,000 – in support of five (5) countywide CERT programs within SLO County
Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation:
- Presentation
- Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to present their appreciation of ongoing support of CERT as their funding agent.
All day – activities:
- Meet Sparky the Fire Dog and visit the Children’s Museum firetruck in the park.
- Taco-Eating Contest: Enter your name into a drawing to be selected as one of the top five participants in the Taco-Eating Contest! Participating contestants will be announced and the event begins at 1 p.m. Who can eat their tacos the quickest? The winner receives a prize.
- Sack races and three-leg races
- Tug-o-war
- Toddler corn-hole and hula hoops
- Music and dancing
- Snack vendors – shaved ice, churros, and more
All day – presentations and announcements:
- California Highway Patrol: road safety
- USCG: Water safety
- Cal Poly Cybersecurity Institute: cybersecurity and cyber-safety parental tips
- Tenet Health of Central Coast: don’t drive in the event of an emergency. Dial 911.
- Central Coast Home Health & Hospice: fall prevention and resources to stay safe
- Premier Valley Bank: financial preparedness
- Transitions Mental Health: mental health
- MAGAKRAV SLO: self-defense
- K-Man Cyclery: bike safety
- Paso Petcare: pet safety
- Paso Robles Chevrolet: Vehicle Safety & Importance of Auto Maintenance
- Hearing Aid Specialists of the Central Coast
- Surf’s Up Driver’s Training: Distraction Driving
All Day Family Fun Day Safety Exhibits, Activities, and Demonstrations Include:
- Disaster and emergency preparedness activities
- Trading Day and Kids’ Flea Market
- Safety scavenger hunt
- Boy Scouts home evacuation activity
- Girl Scouts go-bag activity
- Self defense demonstration
- Pet and animal safety
- Driver safety
- Bicycle safety
- Water safety – life ring toss
- Vehicle safety
- And more
SafetyFest event proceeds support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a public beneficiary program (sponsored by Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and funds managed by SLO County Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation) that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact the community and trains them in basic disaster response skills. A portion of the proceeds also support the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association’s mission of restoration and preservation in downtown.
SafetyFest exhibit spaces are also available.