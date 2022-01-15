Sales are up in City of Paso Robles, according to sales tax report

Receipts from July through September were 10.8-percent above the third sales period in 2020

– The City of Paso Robles this week released a report on supplemental sales tax for the third quarter (July-September.) Below is a summary of the report:

Paso Robles’ receipts from July through September were 10.8-percent above the third sales period in 2020. Excluding reporting aberrations, actual sales were up 13.6-percent.

Fuel prices soared during 2021, and with improved consumption, compared to the stay-at-home restrictions from the prior year has resulted in another quarter with strong results in the fuel and service stations sector.

Restaurant recovery continues with increased sales and higher menu prices, for quick-service meals or dining at casual eateries. Home delivery for meals is here to stay after becoming a lifeline during earlier closures with pandemic restrictions with results reported in county pool results.

While prices have increased for available vehicles for purchase, the volume of sales is down with reports that many dealers have less inventory availability. Losses from new car dealers led to a decline in sales within autos and transportation.

Measure E-12 (Supplemental Tax) benefited from higher results from service stations, casual dining activity, and strong sales for general consumer goods. Paso Robles’ Measure J20, the city’s 1-percent voter-approved district tax that went into effect April 1, 2021, had similar results.

Click here to read the full report.

