Paso Robles News|Friday, November 18, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Sales up in Paso Robles this quarter, sales tax report finds
  • Follow Us!

Sales up in Paso Robles this quarter, sales tax report finds 

Posted: 7:15 am, November 18, 2022 by News Staff

city seal paso roblesPaso Robles 2Q Sales Tax Report available for viewing

– Paso Robles’ receipts from April through June were 5.3% above the second sales period in 2021. Excluding reporting aberrations, actual sales were up 8.3%, according to the recently-released Paso Robles 2Q Sales Tax Report.

revenue by business group

The city experienced another solid growth period from the business-industry group with garden/ag sales contributing. Even with rising menu prices, patrons enjoyed frequenting casual eateries and quick service restaurants, whether to celebrate special occasions or socialize.

Click here to view the full report. 

 

Advertisement
Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.