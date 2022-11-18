Sales up in Paso Robles this quarter, sales tax report finds
Paso Robles 2Q Sales Tax Report available for viewing
– Paso Robles’ receipts from April through June were 5.3% above the second sales period in 2021. Excluding reporting aberrations, actual sales were up 8.3%, according to the recently-released Paso Robles 2Q Sales Tax Report.
The city experienced another solid growth period from the business-industry group with garden/ag sales contributing. Even with rising menu prices, patrons enjoyed frequenting casual eateries and quick service restaurants, whether to celebrate special occasions or socialize.
Click here to view the full report.