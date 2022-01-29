Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 29, 2022
You are here: Home » Community » Salinas River trail cleanup efforts underway
  • Follow Us!

Salinas River trail cleanup efforts underway 

Posted: 6:55 am, January 29, 2022 by News Staff

cleanup efforts salinas riverbed

Monthly activity was suspended in September due to staffing shortages

City of Paso Robles Parks and Facilities maintenance crews have again started removing trash and shopping carts from the Salinas River Trail and have begun trimming vegetation and repairing pathways earlier this month.

This monthly activity was suspended in September due to staffing shortages, according to the city. These efforts are additional to those provided by the Police Department CAT Team and volunteer Earth Shine organization.

Related stories about Salinas Riverbed cleanup efforts:

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.