Salinas River trail cleanup efforts underway

Monthly activity was suspended in September due to staffing shortages

– City of Paso Robles Parks and Facilities maintenance crews have again started removing trash and shopping carts from the Salinas River Trail and have begun trimming vegetation and repairing pathways earlier this month.

This monthly activity was suspended in September due to staffing shortages, according to the city. These efforts are additional to those provided by the Police Department CAT Team and volunteer Earth Shine organization.

