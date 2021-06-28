Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Salinas riverbed cleanup project continues 

Posted: 6:15 am, June 28, 2021 by News Staff

Trash and discarded materials were removed in latest efforts

–Despite the heat, the Paso Robles Police Department Community Action Team (CAT) is still hard at work continuing cleanup within the Salinas Riverbed due to high fire risk, trash accumulation, and sanitation concerns.

From June 14-18, approximately 11,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed at a cost of $5,835, and from June 21 through 25, approximately 35,500 pounds of trash and discarded materials were removed at a cost of $9,850.

This is an ongoing project due to the large area of the riverbed that resides within Paso Robles City limits. Updates will be given throughout the cleanup process.

See photos posted by the Paso Robles Police Department below:

