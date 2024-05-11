Salinas Valley Fair completes expo building renovations

Building in memory of Nate Holaday

– The Salinas Valley Fair has completed the renovation of its Expo Building. The renovation, which took place between 2022 and 2023, transformed the 12,000-square-foot multipurpose facility into a more functional and accessible space.

Key improvements include new ADA-accessible bathrooms, a modern catering kitchen, upgraded flooring, and basketball hoops. These upgrades aim to enhance comfort and convenience for all visitors.

The Expo Building serves as a year-round venue for various community events, private functions, fundraisers, and sporting events such as youth basketball and volleyball games. Its versatility allows for seamless transitions between different activities, meeting the needs of the Salinas Valley community.

Funding for the renovation came from the SB5 grant and contributions from the Salinas Valley Fair Heritage Foundation.

To honor the late Nate Holaday’s contributions to the Salinas Valley Fair, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication will be held today, May 11 at 11 a.m. A sign reading “Salinas Valley Fair Expo Building in Memory of Nate Holaday” will be unveiled during the ceremony.

Nate Holaday served as a dedicated Salinas Valley Fair Board Director, member of the Salinas Valley Fair Heritage Foundation, and director of the Junior Livestock Auction for many years, supporting local 4H and FFA kids.

