Samantha Fish coming to Barrelhouse Oct. 1

Blues/rock artist recently released her sixth albumn

– Blues/rock musician Samantha Fish will be performing at Barrelhouse Brewing in Paso Robles on Oct. 1.

The 33-year-old from Kansas City recently released her sixth album, Faster, produced by Martin Kierszenbaum. This is her sophomore release for Rounder Records, her debut, was 2019’s Kill or Be Kind.

Faster debuted in the Billboard Blues Charts at #1, it also debuted at – #2 Folk Americana Charts – #10 Rock Albums Charts

Guitar World named her “One of the 30 best guitarists in the world” – she came in at #7 behind Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa. And Variety Magazine called “Faster” one of the Top Songs of 2021.

