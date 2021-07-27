San Francisco comic joins ‘Grapes of Laughs’ comedy show lineup

Carla Clay is a long-standing veteran of the San Francisco comedy scene

–San Francisco comic Carla Clay joins the inaugural line-up of The Grapes of Laughs comedy show this Saturday night at Judd Manor in San Miguel. Clay is a long-standing veteran of the San Francisco comedy scene. She has been on the bill of every comedy club in the Bay Area. Clay is also known for having a “clean” comedy act with very broad appeal. James Judd has collaborated with Carla Clay on San Francisco comedy shows since 2002.

Judd Manor will present “the Grapes of Laughs,” a live, stand-up comedy show on Saturday, July 31, 8 p.m. at Judd Manor Event Center, located at 2850 Ranchita Canyon Road in San Miguel, on Saturday, July 31 at 8 p.m.

The show will be held at The Pavilion at the Judd Manor Event Center. The Pavilion is an open-air venue with cabaret seating and folded chairs. There is free parking, free popcorn and water and socially responsible seating in a breezy, mostly open-air venue. Show is for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $25 online, $35 cash only at the door. Tickets will be limited to 100. Seashell Wines of Paso Robles will be providing wine for sale at the event.

Buy tickets at www.Eventbrite.com.

