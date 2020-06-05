San Luis Obispo Announces New Director of Public Works

–The City of San Luis Obispo announced Thursday that Matt Horn is the new Director of Public Works. Horn has more than 20 years of local government experience, 18 of which have been with the City of San Luis Obispo and two years as the City of Arroyo Grande’s City Engineer. He stepped in as Interim Director of Public Works on March 16, 2020 as the City mounted an intense response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to that, he served as the City’s Deputy Director of Public Works/City Engineer where he was responsible for the planning and organization for all capital projects design and construction. In addition, he oversaw public infrastructure and maintenance for all city parks, streets, facilities, and urban forestry.

“I am grateful to be part of an organization that is dedicated to serve this thoughtful and caring community, “ said Horn. “I am fortunate to have worked with several outstanding former Public Works Directors, staff, community leaders and members of the public and I look forward to continuing this legacy of service to meet the Community’s needs into the future.”

Horn is recognized internally for his ability to quietly and effectively get things done, mentor and train staff, and his in-depth knowledge of the City’s capital improvement projects.

Horn is fortunate enough to have been raised on the Central Coast, earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Northern Arizona University, and returned to San Luis Obispo to work as an Associate Engineer at the City. Matt, his wife, and two sons reside in Arroyo Grande.

His first day as Director of Public Works is June 11, 2020. To learn more about the Public Works Department, visit:https://www.slocity.org/government/department-directory/public-works.

