San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum reopens after Delta variant closure 

Posted: 5:22 am, October 30, 2021 by News Staff

slo children's museumMuseum was previously open from April until September

– After a combined sixteen-month closure due to the COVID19 pandemic, the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is preparing to reopen. Members and guests will be welcomed back beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Memberships, which were frozen during the closures, will resume Thursday. Masking and distance guidelines remain in effect.

Open hours have temporarily changed to:

Friday – Sunday
Morning Session: 10 a.m. – noon
Closed for cleaning
Afternoon Session: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday & Thursday
10 a.m. – noon

Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Reservations are encouraged. Sign up here: https://www.slocm.org/reserve?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9

Read the Museum’s Open & Safe policies here: https://www.slocm.org/openandsafe?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9

Additionally, The Shop is filled for the holidays with items such as plushes from Jellycat, kinetic sand, and the ever-popular squishy dinos. Shop online or at the museum.

For more information call (805) 545-5874 or visit www.slocm.org.

