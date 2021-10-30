San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum reopens after Delta variant closure

Museum was previously open from April until September

– After a combined sixteen-month closure due to the COVID19 pandemic, the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum is preparing to reopen. Members and guests will be welcomed back beginning Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Memberships, which were frozen during the closures, will resume Thursday. Masking and distance guidelines remain in effect.

Open hours have temporarily changed to:

Friday – Sunday

Morning Session: 10 a.m. – noon

Closed for cleaning

Afternoon Session: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday & Thursday

10 a.m. – noon

Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Reservations are encouraged. Sign up here: https://www.slocm.org/reserve?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9

Read the Museum’s Open & Safe policies here: https://www.slocm.org/openandsafe?mc_cid=ddecab2460&mc_eid=ed18d822d9

Additionally, The Shop is filled for the holidays with items such as plushes from Jellycat, kinetic sand, and the ever-popular squishy dinos. Shop online or at the museum.

For more information call (805) 545-5874 or visit www.slocm.org.

