SLO County Democratic Party endorses local candidates

Endorsements for the November general election

– The San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party (SLOCDP) Central Committee convened on Monday to consider endorsements of candidates for local municipal and school board elections throughout the county.

“The November 2022 general election is our opportunity to bring good government that is responsive to the needs of the people back to our county,” said Party Chair Rita Casaverde. “These candidates are working tirelessly in 2022 to accelerate the Democratic Party’s growing momentum on the Central Coast, and to get out the vote this November.”

Ten candidates for local municipal positions (city council and mayor) and fifteen school board candidates applied for the county party endorsement. Beginning in early July, the SLOCDP Endorsement Subcommittee interviewed each candidate, who also completed a detailed questionnaire. The subcommittee then recommended 21 candidates to be endorsed by the party.

With 50 members meeting online, the central committee voted to endorse those 21 candidates.

North County endorsements

Atascadero City Council – Susan Funk

Atascadero School Board – Vy Pierce and Tracy Ellis-Weit

Paso Robles USD Trustee, At Large – Adelita Hiteshew

Paso Robles USD Trustee, Area 1 – Jim Cogan

Paso Robles USD Trustee, Area 4 – Sondra Williams

San Luis Obispo and South County endorsements

San Luis Obispo Mayor – Erica Stewart

Grover Beach Mayor – Karen Bright

Arroyo Grande Mayor – Caren Ray Russom

San Luis Obispo City Council – Emily Francis and Michelle Shoresman

Grover Beach City Council, District 2 – Dan Rushing

Pismo Beach City Council – Erik Howell

Cuesta College Trustee, Area 4 – Adrienne Garcia-Specht

Lucia Mar USD Trustee, Area 3 – Andrea Naemi-Vergne

Lucia Mar USD Trustee, Area 5 – Colleen Martin

Lucia Mar USD Trustee, Area 6 – Roxana Maldonado

Lucia Mar USD Trustee, Area 7 – Donna Kandel

San Luis Coastal USD Trustee, Area 1 – Marilyn Rodger

San Luis Coastal USD Trustee, Area 4 – Mark Buchman

San Luis Coastal USD Trustee, Area 5 – Ellen Sheffer

In a separate action, the Central Committee had previously endorsed County Supervisor Bruce Gibson for reelection.

More information about the SLOCDP is available at www.slocdp.org. To participate in Party activities, help with voter registration drives, or just talk about your issues and concerns write to vote@slocdp.org.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related