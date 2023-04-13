San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party selects new officers



– The San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party (SLOCDP) Central Committee elected a new slate of officers on April 10.

With 35 members meeting online, the Central Committee elected Tom Fulks – a campaign professional and business owner who is well-known in the county for his political commentary – to be its new chair. At the same time, the committee also voted to elect five stalwart Democratic Party leaders to serve with him in key roles on the Executive Committee.

Fulks, a Cal Poly graduate who has lived in San Luis Obispo County since 1976, is a public policy expert in advanced automotive and alternative fuels technology. In accepting the job of Party Chair, he said: “I’m honored to be elected to lead the SLO County Democratic Party. The Democratic Party stands for freedom, fairness, equality, compassion, and the fearless defense of our democracy, our community, and our nation. These are our values and we will promote them with pride and vigor… We’ll do this at the ballot box and work hard to earn votes with the power of our ideas and the content of our character as a community. We face challenges, but they can be overcome.”

Outgoing Chair Rita Casaverde, who has led SLOCDP for the past three years, expressed her, “gratitude to everyone who worked tirelessly to make our party stronger and more inclusive in the last few years. We’ve had some amazing and historic wins recently. We have increased the Democratic advantage in voter registration, increased voter turnout, and as a result, have helped elect numerous Democrats to local, state, and national office. Elections have consequences and they make a real difference in the lives of countless people,” she said.

“It is with a mix of pride and nostalgia that I end my term as party chair,” Casaverde said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in this capacity, and I am honored to have worked alongside so many dedicated and passionate volunteers during my tenure.”

Casaverde congratulated and expressed confidence in the incoming Fulks-led slate of officers: Vice Chairs Dona Hare Price of SLO and Jim Cogan of Paso Robles, Recording Secretary Jamie Maraviglia of Arroyo Grande, Corresponding Secretary Barry Price of SLO, and Treasurer Debra Stakes of Los Osos. Casaverde offered her “total support” to the new officers during this transition and expressed confidence that “they will continue to advance our party’s mission.”

The two new Vice Chairs, Dona Hare Price and Jim Cogan, bring years of experience and expertise to the Executive Committee. Cogan is an AgTech entrepreneur and economic development specialist who serves on the Heritage Ranch Homeowners’ Association Board of Directors. In November 2022 he was elected to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

Hare Price spent her professional career advocating for families and students to obtain quality educational services, and now focuses on connecting diverse communities through the political process. “I plan on engaging young voters, rural voters, and those who have not always participated,” said Hare Price. “Civic engagement is more than voting. It requires action, and there are many ways for folks to take action that can help make our county a better place for everyone to live.”

Three of the newly-elected officers are continuing to serve in positions they were recently appointed to fill. Jamie Maraviglia continues in her role as recording secretary. Maraviglia is a digital content expert who specializes in communications and public affairs. She is also a district leader for the CalCare campaign to create a universal single-payer healthcare system for the State of California.

Dr. Debra Stakes, continuing as treasurer, has had a long and distinguished career in science and education. She is an emeritus instructor of oceanography and earth science at Cuesta College and currently serves as vice president of the San Luis Obispo County Community College District Board of Trustees.

Barry Price, who continues as corresponding secretary, is an environmental professional and former local business owner who will serve as the organization’s press officer. In addition to communicating the party’s positive vision for the future of the county, Price intends to focus his work for the SLOCDP on voter registration, expanding the electorate, and engaging with communities that are underrepresented in the current political dialogue.

The SLOCDP is the California Democratic Party’s official governing body in San Luis Obispo County. In addition to its efforts to elect Democratic candidates to local, county, state, and federal offices, SLOCDP organizes and supports Democratic clubs throughout the county and ensures close coordination between the local party and various candidate and issue-oriented campaigns.

“Many of the political and social problems we face in SLO County are local iterations of the same struggles confronting our nation,” says Fulks, the new chair. They include:

The assault on democracy, voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, and minority rights;

The banning of books, the disrespect of teachers, and the attack on public education;

The scapegoating of trans kids, the LGBTQ community, and those least able to defend themselves;

The fetishization of guns and violence and the political paralysis preventing the government from responding.

“The list goes on,” said Fulks. “We intend to demonstrate to voters, not just at election time but all the time, that the Democratic Party stands for the values and policies that will improve their lives and those of their neighbors, friends, and families.”

For more information go to https://slocdp.org/.

