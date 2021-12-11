San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau named ‘County of the Year’

Award from California Farm Bureau presented at statewide meeting

– San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has been named “County of the Year” by the California Farm Bureau. San Luis Obispo County received the award at the 103rd California Farm Bureau Annual Meeting on Dec. 6 in Garden Grove. County farm bureaus across the state were judged for excellence in policy implementation, leadership, member services, agricultural promotion and public relations.

“Our members, board of directors, and staff stepped up this past year to advocate for our industry,” explained Brent Burchett, executive director of San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau. “We brought our local agricultural community together to address serious challenges facing our farmers and ranchers on issues ranging from wildfire insurance and property tax protections to water regulations and access to vaccines for agricultural workers.”

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau received the County of the Year Award in its agricultural membership class of 500 to 799 members. Other counties in the class included Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Mendocino, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba-Sutter.

Burchett said the recognition has special meaning as it comes just as San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau kicks off its 100th anniversary in 2022.

“In 1922, this community recognized the importance of giving agriculture a greater voice when it formed a county Farm Bureau,” Burchett said. “The strength of Farm Bureau is that we bring the entire farming, ranching and agribusiness community together. There are dozens of great organizations who support specific commodities, but uniting as a Farm Bureau amplifies our industry’s voice in the public policy arena.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related