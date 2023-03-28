San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury seeking applicants

Applications due by April 14

– The San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury is seeking applications for its 2023-2024 fiscal year. The grand jury is an independent body that investigates and reports on the operations of local government, known as the “watchdog” function of a civil grand jury.

Those interested in applying for service on the grand jury can submit a written application by April 14. The applications will be screened for eligibility, followed by an orientation and an interview with members of the San Luis Obispo County Chapter of the California Grand Jurors’ Association. Finalists will be interviewed a second time by a superior court judge. A random drawing during the selection and swearing-in ceremony will determine the 19 grand jurors and 11 alternates.

Each grand jury is empaneled annually and determines which officers, departments, and agencies it will investigate during its term of office. Investigations may be initiated in response to formal complaints, newspaper articles, or recommendations from a previous grand jury.

Applications are available at Jury Services, Superior Court, 1050 Monterey Street, Room 224, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408, by calling (805)-706-3611, or online at https://www.slo.courts.ca.gov/general-information/jury-service/grand-jury/grand-jury-application.

For more information about the San Luis Obispo County Chapter of the California Grand Jurors’ Association, contact Nancy Welts, chapter president via email at slocgja@slo.courts.ca.gov.

