San Luis Obispo County Housing Summit happening April 3 

Posted: 9:36 am, February 27, 2020 by News Staff

–The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 2020 San Luis Obispo County Housing Summit at Embassy Suites in San Luis Obispo on April 3 from 3-6 p.m.

At the summit, the SLO County Housing Coalition will bring together experts in housing innovation, state policy and open space conservation to answer these key questions. Speakers and attendees will have the opportunity to dive into housing with a focus on small communities like the cities and towns that make up San Luis Obispo County.

The cost is $45 to attend. Click here to register. 

Speakers will share insight on:

  • What ‘missing middle’ housing looks like, and why it matters
  • The benefits of building more densely
  • Case studies from communities that have succeeded, and those that haven’t
  • Common myths and harmful fallacies that come up in housing conversations
  • How we can work together to achieve regional housing goals

 

For more information about the event, click here.

