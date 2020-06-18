SLO County increases COVID-19 testing capacity

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department laboratory recently increased its COVID-19 testing capacity to 300 per day.

“We continue to increase access to testing in SLO County and now are able to do so through our own laboratory,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We previously used a vendor for other pop-up clinics and were frustrated to see that some tests failed and many were seriously delayed in their results. To remedy this, our own staff and lab will now provide our residents with timely and accurate test results.”

Results from approximately 300 tests were delayed or incomplete because of an error related to the vendor’s lab. However, the results that were received were accurate. The county had entered a no-cost partnership with the independent non-profit to increase access to testing countywide but the organization was not able to meet its obligations and provide results in a timely manner. The county’s public health lab can produce faster results within 24 to 48 hours.

Earlier this week the public health department announced that two new pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Oceano and Cambria, will be providing free tests starting next week. These testing clinics will be staffed by county employees and analyzed at the public health department laboratory.

The new testing sites are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the following locations:

Mon-Tue, June 22-23 at the Oceano Community Center, 1425 19th St, Oceano

Wed-Thu, June 24-25 at Cambria Veterans Memorial Building 1000 Main St., Cambria

Testing continues at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St, Morro Bay, Wed-Thu, June 17-18 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Mon-Fri, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at:

Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave., Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing.

Share this post!

email

Related