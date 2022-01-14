San Luis Obispo County Jail reporting COVID-19 outbreak

No inmates have been hospitalized for COVID-related issues during this time and most symptoms are reported as mild

– The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information regarding a COVID-19 outbreak at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. It began on Dec. 26, 2021, and currently 59 inmates and 23 custody personnel have tested positive. This surge in COVID-19 cases is similar to what the community, the state and the nation are experiencing at this time. No inmates have been hospitalized for COVID-related issues during this time and most symptoms are reported as mild.

Custody staff is working with Wellpath healthcare partners as well as San Luis Obispo County Public Health to mitigate the spread of COVID in the jail. Among the measures being taken:

Testing of all inmates as they enter the jail

Offering vaccinations to the inmate population and staff

Medical isolation for any inmate testing positive

Quarantining those initially housed in the jail and those who have been exposed

Offering video visitation and video court to inmates, as well as additional self-guided programs

Reducing the number of non-essential workers, volunteers and visitors coming into the jail to lower the risk of contamination

Mandatory use of masks for staff, masks provided to inmates and required during movement.

Weekly testing of all staff regardless of vaccination status, which exceeds the minimum requirements ordered by the state

