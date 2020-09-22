SLO County Juvenile Hall adopts positive behavior methods

–The San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury has published a report on its website detailing a recent investigation into what it calls “unique and effective” positive behavior methods at the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Hall.

The report is a result of the San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury’s tour of the Juvenile Hall facilities and interviews with the staff. During the tour, the staff explained the programs and practices by which youth behavior is managed. This report describes and addresses the successful procedures by which the San Luis Obispo Juvenile Hall manages the behavior of youth assigned to its detention and Coastal Valley Academy facilities.

The full transcript of Grand Jury reports is at https://www.slo.courts.ca.gov/gi/jury-grandjury.htm. This website also provides information on how to apply to become a Grand Juror. It also has the “Grand Jury Citizen Complaint Form” available for the public to submit complaints regarding county issues to the Grand Jury.

